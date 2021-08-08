Anyswap Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00005626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $45.21 million and $3.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00126072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00145536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.37 or 0.99883758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00790114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

