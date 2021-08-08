ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 7.9% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006342 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $130.55 million and approximately $998,543.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 46,989,102 coins and its circulating supply is 46,705,615 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

