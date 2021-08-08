apM Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,741.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $81,741.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00039594 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.