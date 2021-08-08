Arbidex Price Hits $0.0212 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $430,909.41 and $89,644.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

