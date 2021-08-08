Aries Wealth Management Buys 3,690 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,822 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.