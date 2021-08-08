Aries Wealth Management Purchases 2,206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 276,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.