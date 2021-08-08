Arista Networks’ (ANET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.60. 314,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,477. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 107,595 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

