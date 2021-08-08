ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. 6,044,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

