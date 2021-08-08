ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.