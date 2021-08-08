ASD (BTMX) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $277.64 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00039594 BTC.

About ASD

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

