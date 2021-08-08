Asio Capital LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.44. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

