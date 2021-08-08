Asio Capital LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.