Asio Capital LLC Acquires 875 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 77.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.7% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

