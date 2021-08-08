Asio Capital LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,925,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

