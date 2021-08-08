Asio Capital LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.