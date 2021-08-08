Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $196.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,967,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,691. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

