Asio Capital LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.08. 876,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.