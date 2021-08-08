Asio Capital LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $173.11. 4,581,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

