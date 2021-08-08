Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,530 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,863,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $106,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 64.9% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $216,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,856,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617,752. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

