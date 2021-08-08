Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

