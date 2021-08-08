Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,682. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,817. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.