Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 4,930 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,510 shares of company stock worth $2,454,402. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.