Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 203,321 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 418,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $214.00. 621,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

