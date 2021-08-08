Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5,925.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.95. The company had a trading volume of 709,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $216.42 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

