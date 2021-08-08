Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

IYY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

