Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 719,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $170.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.