Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 4,634,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.