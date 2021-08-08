Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $56.64. 10,409,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

