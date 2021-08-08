Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $39.41 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 4.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.29. 1,040,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

