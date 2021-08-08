Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,421,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

