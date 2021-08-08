Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,172 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.81. 192,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,658. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.