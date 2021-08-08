Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,194 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.