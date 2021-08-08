Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $177.45. 1,000,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.