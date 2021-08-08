Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

