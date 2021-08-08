Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83, Zacks reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. 354,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,720. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

