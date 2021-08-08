Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $283,844.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00125018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00144082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.20 or 1.00129512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00787184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

