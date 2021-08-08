Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 25.36%.

Shares of Audacy stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. Audacy has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $479.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82.

AUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

