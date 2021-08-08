Aurora Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00085330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

