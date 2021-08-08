Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $89.73 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $89.73 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $14.89 or 0.00034085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00281683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $981.90 or 0.02247909 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,004,702 coins and its circulating supply is 173,500,763 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.