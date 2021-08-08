Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 95,510 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,510 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.26% of Hanesbrands worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,621 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

