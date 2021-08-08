Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $287.30. The company had a trading volume of 116,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,716. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

