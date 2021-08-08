Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 211,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

