Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.64. 1,246,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

