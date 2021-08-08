Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.38. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 211,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

