Azbit (AZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,832.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,832.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.