BaaSid Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $14.74 million and $198,678.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

