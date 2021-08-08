BarnBridge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73.84 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for about $26.44 or 0.00060809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $102.93 million and approximately $73.84 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,893,649 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

