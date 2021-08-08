Bay Rivers Group Acquires 1,191 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $408.52. The stock had a trading volume of 609,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.31.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

