Bay Rivers Group Acquires 17,630 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.