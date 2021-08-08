Bay Rivers Group Invests $1.35 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 518,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.21% and a net margin of 27.27%. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.